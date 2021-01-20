Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 7,420 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Microchip Technology accounts for 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

