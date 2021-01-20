Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1.90 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

