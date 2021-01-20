TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.10

Shares of TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.10 and last traded at C$16.90, with a volume of 5600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.02 million and a P/E ratio of -176.04.

About TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

