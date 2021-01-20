Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 2,800 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $979,300.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $10.72 on Wednesday, reaching $392.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $398.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 7,274.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

