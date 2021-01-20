Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.14

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.14 and last traded at $205.27, with a volume of 6048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $62,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $1,843,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,674,284.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,086 shares of company stock valued at $31,574,634 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,988 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after acquiring an additional 647,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after acquiring an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after buying an additional 239,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $15,909,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.