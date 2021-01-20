Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 13.3%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $207.12 and last traded at $205.49. Approximately 1,056,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 775,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $846,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,694,772.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $9,396,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at $69,297,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,086 shares of company stock worth $31,574,634. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

