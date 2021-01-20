Typerium (TYPE) Hits Market Capitalization of $378,178.30

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Typerium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Typerium has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $378,178.30 and $93.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

