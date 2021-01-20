Typerium (TYPE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Typerium has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $383,457.40 and $26.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.00524615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.25 or 0.03846915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Typerium Profile

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

