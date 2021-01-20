U Network Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $325,687.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.