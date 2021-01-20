U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 838,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. 9,970,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

