U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Up 7.6%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 2,031,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 722,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 197.82%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.