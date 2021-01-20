U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $13,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $134.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

