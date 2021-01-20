U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 6.3%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 312,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 281,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $386.41 million, a PE ratio of -778.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

