Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 40,000 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,441,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,152,865. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

