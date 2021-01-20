Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $8,118.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,839.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.57 or 0.03824898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00415992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.70 or 0.01396986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00559305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00433437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00271620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

