UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BNKXF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 4,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717. Bankia has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

