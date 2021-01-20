UBS Group Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.53 ($79.45).

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock traded down €0.89 ($1.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €66.59 ($78.34). 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €64.76 and its 200-day moving average is €55.43.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

