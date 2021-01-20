UChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,513.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. UChain has a market capitalization of $17,730.92 and $3,513.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00517837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.37 or 0.03812696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016153 BTC.

About UChain

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

