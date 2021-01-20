UChain (UCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $18,090.99

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UChain has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $18,090.99 and $3,151.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00529909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.57 or 0.03836417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012915 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

