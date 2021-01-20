ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases £4,800 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £4,800 ($6,271.23).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 20,811 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £16,648.80 ($21,751.76).

On Monday, January 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,149 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,119.20 ($10,607.79).

On Thursday, January 7th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 20,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,421 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,736.80 ($19,253.72).

On Thursday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,161 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,728.80 ($12,710.74).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,283 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £8,123.57 ($10,613.50).

On Monday, December 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 30,508 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

Shares of ULS stock opened at GBX 79.40 ($1.04) on Wednesday. ULS Technology plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The company has a market cap of £51.51 million and a P/E ratio of 37.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.95.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

