Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

Shares of ULTA opened at $293.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.29 and its 200-day moving average is $240.01. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $310.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

