Ultiledger 24 Hour Volume Hits $128,479.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and $128,479.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

ULT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 coins. Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

