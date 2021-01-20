Ultiledger (ULT) Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $28.01 million and approximately $134,445.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00519231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.39 or 0.03804475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 coins. Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

