Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $43.78 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $43.78 million and $908,197.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,397.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.33 or 0.01399333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.00562920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00042967 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009464 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00163814 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002183 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

