Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 1,543,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.