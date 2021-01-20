Uniform Fiscal Object Price Up 376.5% This Week (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $400.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 376.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004376 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000948 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Token Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.