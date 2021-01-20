Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 2.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,024. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.