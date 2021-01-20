Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ULVR opened at GBX 4,381 ($57.24) on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,373.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,546.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

