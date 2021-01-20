Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.