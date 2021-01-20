uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. 442,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,615. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

