Uniswap Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $3.86 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.78 or 0.00022633 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,270,559 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.