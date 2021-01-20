Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $2.47 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $4.03 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $8.64 or 0.00024879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000131 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,292,333 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.