United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.00

United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.00 and last traded at C$110.00, with a volume of 560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.

Get United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.