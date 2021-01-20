United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading 13.8% Higher

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) traded up 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $9.99. 13,138,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 7,306,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.