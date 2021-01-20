United Microelectronics (UMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

