United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG) Trading 0.8% Higher

United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04). 2,271,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,860,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.60 million and a PE ratio of 29.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

United Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; PL090 license located in the Wessex Basin, onshore United Kingdom; and P1918 license located in the offshore southern United Kingdom.

