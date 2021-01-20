United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,781 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

