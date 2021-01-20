United Rentals (URI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of URI opened at $260.83 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

