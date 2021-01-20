United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Up 13.4%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80. 9,778,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,640,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

