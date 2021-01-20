United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 7%

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 7,149,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,472,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,854 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,467,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.