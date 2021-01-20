United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $151.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.11.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $171.61 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after buying an additional 171,218 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 98,326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,535,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

