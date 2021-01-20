United Traders Token (UTT) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, United Traders Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. United Traders Token has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $305.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One United Traders Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00538237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.18 or 0.03882440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012862 BTC.

About United Traders Token

UTT is a token. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,548,999 tokens. United Traders Token’s official website is uttoken.io . United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . United Traders Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Uttoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The United Traders is a trading company of U.S stock markets operating since 2009. The United Traders will use the blockchain technology to expand their platform and create a marketplace for cryptocurrencies powered by an ERC-20 token. The actual platform feature a pool of algorithmic strategies which was employed by the Kvadrat Black SPC hedge fund named as Kvadrat Black, a Type C strategy (a pool of manual and algorithmic strategies extensively used on the cryptocurrency markets), an IPO with United Traders (a feature which allows investors to buy shares of companies offering IPO’s on a provisional subscription basis) and OTC (a feature which allows an investor to buy shares in non-public companies). United Traders Token (UTT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay for trading services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling United Traders Token

