UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,109,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 5,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.32.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.