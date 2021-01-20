Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.12

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 6185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

