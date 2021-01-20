Universa Price Up 12.3% This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Universa has a total market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $48,039.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

