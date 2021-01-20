Universa (UTNP) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.06 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Universa has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and $48,039.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universa has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

