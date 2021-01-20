Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $262.77

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $262.77 and last traded at $257.99, with a volume of 227473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.07. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.