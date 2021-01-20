UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.37 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.49.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.14 and a 200-day moving average of $265.73. The company has a market capitalization of $743.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock valued at $338,330,292. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

