UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $8.74 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,853,000 after acquiring an additional 176,578 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,312,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $674,157,000 after acquiring an additional 699,981 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.2% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 113,615 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

