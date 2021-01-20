UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $60,306,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.61 and its 200-day moving average is $355.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.